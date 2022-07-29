Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

First trailer released for Whanganui-filmed horror movie 'Pearl'

4 minutes to read
Mia Goth (Pearl) and Matthew Sutherland in the film's trailer. Photo / Screenshot

Mia Goth (Pearl) and Matthew Sutherland in the film's trailer. Photo / Screenshot

Mike Tweed
By
Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

The first trailer for the film, "Pearl", has been released.

It is the prequel to slasher horror movie "X", with both partly shot in and around Whanganui last year.

Director Ti West wrote half of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.