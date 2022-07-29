Mia Goth (Pearl) and Matthew Sutherland in the film's trailer. Photo / Screenshot

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

The first trailer for the film, "Pearl", has been released.

It is the prequel to slasher horror movie "X", with both partly shot in and around Whanganui last year.

Director Ti West wrote half of "Pearl" while in quarantine on his arrival in New Zealand to shoot "X", with the prequel filmed straight afterward.

English actor Mia Goth stars once again as the title character, albeit without prosthetics, with events set 60 years earlier in World War I-era Texas.

She is joined by David Corenswet, Tandi Wright, Matthew Sunderland and Emma Jenkins-Purro.

Embassy 3 Cinema, the Royal Whanganui Opera House, Victoria Ave and Ridgway St all feature in "Pearl", along with Lambhill Farm in Fordell.

Locations manager Paul Stiegelbauer said the people he dealt with in Whanganui had been "incredible".

Transforming Ridgway St and Victoria Ave into 1918-era Texas required covering the roads with dirt and dressing up shopfronts.

"When we did the roads, the guys at Loaders and Bullocks were so professional and helpful in every way," Stiegelbauer said.

"It was done on the Monday, then the council went to inspect on Tuesday morning. The guys at Whanganui Furnishers were like 'We got to work and it was like nothing had happened'.

"That's what you want to do. It's like being a good neighbour. You want to be welcomed back."

"Pearl" is due to be released in the US in September but a New Zealand date is yet to be announced.

Producer Jacob Jaffke (left) on set last year with extra (and Whanganui mayor) Hamish McDouall. Photo / Bevan Conley

"It will get shown at the Embassy 3, which will be amazing because it was a part of 'Pearl'," Stiegelbauer said.

"Hopefully we can get all our friends from up and down the street along and celebrate it."

The film itself documents the early life of Pearl, who becomes the villain in "X".

Producer Jacob Jaffke said the fact that New Zealand had "no Covid-19" at the time gave A24 Films a unique opportunity to "make a movie for less than the first movie".

"We could do it five weeks after we wrapped the first one, so that's what we did.

"The crew just carried through."

New Zealand wasn't an obvious place for a movie set in Texas, Jaffke said.

"Texas doesn't have a great tax incentive though, and has all manner of dangerous animals in ponds and swamps. From a safety perspective, New Zealand had a leg up on everyone."

Stiegelbauer, who is based in Ohakune, said it was good to be involved in a production at home, and filming a prequel directly after "X" was down to the quality of the New Zealand crew on the ground.

"Texas in the 1970s, for 'X', was the easy part," Stiegelbauer said.

"Taking it back to 1918 was trickier. There was a bunch of stuff on Ridgway Street we had to remove or cover, like parking meters.

"All the businesses along there were genuinely enthusiastic. I can't thank them enough."

Another supporter of the productions was the economic development agency Whanganui and Partners and its Film Whanganui initiative.

The strategic lead for creative industries and arts, Emma Bugden, said they were excited to see the movie for themselves.

"When A24 were here filming they employed a really comprehensive range of local crew and businesses over the eight months they were here," Bugden said.

Whanganui's Embassy 3 Cinema is almost unrecognisable in the trailer. Photo / Screenshot

"It spanned most accommodation providers, plumbers, electricians, makeup artists and set construction, right through to literally every op shop in town.

"Apparently, Fordell's gas station did very well out of pie sales as well."

Both films received support from the NZ Screen Production Grant.

The New Zealand Film Commission's acting chief executive, Mladen Ivancic, said it was proud to lend its backing.

Like the sequel, "Pearl" again showcased the country's versatile landscapes, in Whanganui, Ōtaki, Foxton and Wellington, Ivancic said.

"The production employed more than 200 cast and crew, including key New Zealand creatives, and also provided a great economic boost to the regions throughout the weeks of filming."

Bugden said Film Whanganui had supported seven more productions in the district since "X" and "Pearl", including musician and actor Brett McKenzie's (Flight of the Conchords) music video, "A Little Tune".

That was made at the Opera House.

Most were "still under wraps".

"Not every production is a international feature film, but they are all really worthy of our support and they all add to the city's creativity and economy."