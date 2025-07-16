Pirates goal keep Taniele McDonnell displaying great elevation over the shot of Kaierau goal shoot Rebekah Alabaster.

Monday night’s Premier 1 clash between HP Pirates A1 and Kaierau Mitre 10 Mega A1 was a thriller in more ways than one.

Pirates appeared to be a little more connected in the opening quarter of the game, with mid-courters Tuahine Hadfield and Brigette Taiaroa showing incredible patience to deliver quality ball to their shooters - captain Cheyenne McDougall, who netted six from eight, and goal shoot Shontaye Walker who slotted four from five.

At the other end of the court, the Pirates defensive unit of goal keep Taniele McDonnell, goal defence Shandi Muir and wing defence Tineisha McDougall were disruptive and tenacious, capitalising on any margin of error from the Kaierau side. Efforts combined saw Pirates go into the first quarter break leading 10-6.

The much-anticipated return of Kaierau defender/shooter Kara Adrole was a highlight, adding an extra thrill to the evening. Adrole, a member of the Samoa national netball team that won the Pacific Australia netball series in February this year, also debuted last month with the Central Manawa in the 2025 national netball league competition.

Kaierau matched Pirates eight goals apiece in the second quarter, neither team giving an inch. As the game progressed, the reigning champs started to click with their connections and confidence grew.