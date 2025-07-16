Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Whanganui netball: Kaierau’s strong finish secures win over Pirates in Premier 1 netball

By Parekura Cribb
Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Pirates goal keep Taniele McDonnell displaying great elevation over the shot of Kaierau goal shoot Rebekah Alabaster.

Pirates goal keep Taniele McDonnell displaying great elevation over the shot of Kaierau goal shoot Rebekah Alabaster.

Monday night’s Premier 1 clash between HP Pirates A1 and Kaierau Mitre 10 Mega A1 was a thriller in more ways than one.

Pirates appeared to be a little more connected in the opening quarter of the game, with mid-courters Tuahine Hadfield and Brigette Taiaroa showing incredible patience to deliver

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save