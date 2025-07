Police have found the body of Kahukura Dilpreet Wati Woods Gill who was missing for more than two weeks.

The body of missing man Kahu Gill has been recovered from the Whanganui River.

His body was found near the Cobham Bridge on July 14.

Gill was reported missing by his family on July 1 after being last seen on June 27.

His car was located in the Whanganui River near Atene on the Whanganui River Road a few days later - more than 40km from where his body was recovered.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.