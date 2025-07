Police are continuing to search for Kahukura Gill, who has been missing since June 27.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police are continuing to search for Kahukura Gill, who has been missing since June 27.

Police are continuing to search for missing Whanganui man Kahukura Gill after his car was retrieved from the Whanganui River.

Gill, 20, was last seen on Friday, June 27.

A car matching the description of his vehicle was found in the Whanganui River on July 2.

There was nobody in the car, which has since been retrieved.

“Tragically, we believe it is likely that Kahu was in the car when it crashed into the river,” police said.