Whanganui District Council votes to deconstruct heritage buildings at former St George’s School site

Mike Tweed
By
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Refurbishing and earthquake-strengthening the buildings would have cost about $12 million, according to estimates. Photo / Mike Tweed

Buildings at the former St George’s School site in Whanganui will soon be gone, following a vote by district councillors.

A long-term lease of the property at 125 Grey St is going to health provider Te Oranganui, with the Whanganui District Council paying for the buildings to be deconstructed.

That

