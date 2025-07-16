Refurbishing and earthquake-strengthening the buildings would have cost about $12 million, according to estimates. Photo / Mike Tweed
Buildings at the former St George’s School site in Whanganui will soon be gone, following a vote by district councillors.
A long-term lease of the property at 125 Grey St is going to health provider Te Oranganui, with the Whanganui District Council paying for the buildings to be deconstructed.
Thatis estimated to cost $1.255 million. Funding will come from the council’s property endowment fund, not from ratepayers.
At a meeting on Tuesday, July 15, Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe and councillors Josh Chandulal-Mackay, Ross Fallen, Glenda Brown, Peter Oskam, Charlotte Melser, Jenny Duncan, Kate Joblin and Philippa Baker-Hogan voted in favour of the plan, which council officers recommended.
Deputy Mayor Helen Craig and councillors Charlie Anderson, Michael Law and Rob Vinsen voted against it.
There were 821 responses to a council-run public survey on the future of the site, with 51% supporting deconstructing the buildings and leasing the site to a private developer.
Retaining and refurbishing the buildings, which would have an estimated price tag of $12 million, was supported by 22%.
