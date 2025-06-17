Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui health provider Te Oranganui makes case for wellness hub at former St George’s School site

Mike Tweed
By
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
5 mins to read

Public consultation on the future of the site closed on June 15. Photo / Mike Tweed

Public consultation on the future of the site closed on June 15. Photo / Mike Tweed

A Whanganui health provider has big plans for the former St George’s School site, but it needs sign-off from the district council.

Te Oranganui operates at three locations, including Terrace House on the corner of Watt and Wicksteed streets, and employs about 200 staff.

Chief executive Wheturangi Walsh-Tapiata said finding

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle