She said conversations with the buildings’ owner, Whanganui District Council, began in the middle of last year.

At a council meeting in May, council chief executive David Langford said a community health provider had a live lease inquiry for the site, but did not reveal who it was.

“My understanding is their timeframes are becoming increasingly tight,” he said.

“I believe they are keen to progress their development and have some urgency because they are in temporary accommodation at the moment.”

Walsh-Tapiata said Te Oranganui had been working with architects Tennett and Brown on the plan.

“I can emphatically say that the issues connected with that building, unless the council is prepared to pay significant money, will mean it needs to be deconstructed or demolished.

“Is there a small part of the building we can maintain? And are there ways the wood and bricks can be reignited into what we do on that property?

“Those are things we have been considering.”

She said the former school’s administration block, built in 2002, would likely be kept.

Earlier this month, the Whanganui Heritage Trust started a petition calling for the buildings to be saved, with co-chair Mary-Ann Ewing saying the council was “obligated to exhaust other possibilities” before deciding to demolish the buildings, which have Class C heritage status.

They have been largely unused for several years.

Te Oranganui chief executive Wheturangi Walsh-Tapiata.

Te Oranganui runs a general practice with 5300 enrolments, Te Waipuna Health on Guyton St.

A maternal hub, Te Whare Piringa, is on St Hill St.

Terrace House has services for disability support, mental health and addictions, Whānau Ora, and is home to the organisation’s innovation and research team.

“We have talked to [the council] about our aspirations, in terms of what we would do with the land, and in terms of how we would have good relationships with the playing fields, the [Whanganui Boys and Girls] gym club, the Splash Centre, all of them,” Walsh-Tapiata said.

“We want to ensure there is a synergy between what we create and what is already there.”

The council ran a public consultation on the future of the site from May 27 to June 15.

It presented five options: do nothing; refurbish the buildings for future council use; demolish them and retain the site for future council use; secure a sale and purchase agreement with a private developer; or lease the site long-term to a private developer.

Walsh-Tapiata said Te Oranganui could have its offices in place by the end of 2027.

“When we initially went to the council, they indicated to us that we would have a decision last year, then earlier this year,” she said.

“Now, we are about to get into July.

“We want a decision, because we are already in the process of design and project management.”

The council secured demolition consent for the buildings at 125 Grey St in March.

Walsh-Tapaita said the design plans included meeting spaces.

“There would be the opportunity for groups to come together and discuss critical issues that connect to health and wellbeing,” she said.

“At the moment, [125 Grey St] is still not a profitable initiative for the council, but if they move into a long-term lease with us, that will be the case.”

According to the council, demolition is estimated to cost $1.255 million, which it would pay for, but leasing the property long-term would provide a net return of $109,000 a year.

At the May meeting, Langford said the 20,000sq m property was costing the council about $49,000 a year.

“In my heart of hearts, I believe we can create something quite exciting, creative and innovative,” Walsh-Tapiata said.

“If we were to get this across the line, we can hold community forums, where they can see what we’ve got in mind.

“I think people would be quite proud of how we are reflecting all the history of that land.”

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe said Te Oranganui had presented “a compelling case”, but it was important to hear from the public about other views people might have on the site.

Council chief strategy officer Sarah O’Hagan said over the next week, staff would analyse the survey results and comments from the community.

“These will inform a report we’ll take to a council meeting on July 15, where we’ll seek a decision on the options,” she said.

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.