The public will have a say on the future of buildings at Whanganui’s former St George’s School campus.
They are owned by the Whanganui District Council, which secured a demolition consent this year.
At a council meeting this week, chief executive David Langford said the consent was “to test the viability” of options for the site, not to predetermine demolition.
There are five options for the public to consider: do nothing; refurbish the buildings for future council use; demolish them and retain the site for future council use; secure a sale and purchase agreement with a private developer; or lease the site long-term to a private developer.
Langford said the 20,000sq m property cost the council about $49,000 a year.
Part of the consultation process will include car parking options along Parsons St and Carlton Ave.
