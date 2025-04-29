According to the council’s heritage inventory, the “substantial two-storey school” was designed in the neo-Georgian style.
“The base of the building is brick with the upper floor in rough cast render.
“Between the two north-facing wings is a more modern single-storey building forming an entry to the school facing Grey St.”
O’Hagan said the council’s assessment and resource consent did not apply to the newer administration building and the early childhood centre (Whanganui Y-Kids Early Learning Centre) at the southern corner of the site.
“Things came to a sudden halt because the world was closed down and there was no way to get the students we relied upon to get a return on that investment at St George’s,” former Holdings chairwoman Annette Main said.
“A major opportunity to develop the flight school was lost.”
A council spokesperson said the only occupied building included in the resource consent for demolition was a two-storey classroom block built in 1969, which was currently used by the YMCA.
Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe said his father and sister attended the school, and his father served as head boy.
Many people had connections to St George’s but the buildings had been mostly vacant for several years “and we need to do something”, he said.
“There comes a point where we have to consider all options.
“We are looking at ways to better utilise our assets as far as maximising a return.”
Tripe said it remained a “desirable site” because of its location.
“Whanganui is doing its best to retain heritage where we can, and it’s a real point of difference for us but we need to be pragmatic about what this site holds for the future.”
St George’s School declined to comment on the council’s resource consent.
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.