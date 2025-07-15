The Open Polytechnic of New Zealand would be the anchor polytechnic of the new federation, which included Otago Polytechnic and Ucol, to co-ordinate programmes and other services, including shared academic boards, she said.
Simmonds told the Chronicle shehad beenengaging with Tripe, and TEC was working with him to find ways in which the Whanganui campus could have local input and direction while still operating within the wider Ucol entity.
“Things being considered include a local advisory committee with its chair on the Ucol council, an investment plan specifically for the Whanganui campus, the ability to utilise online offerings from the Open Polytechnic for blended delivery at the Whanganui campus and an ability to market a ‘Whanganui School of Design and Technology’ under its own branding both locally and internationally.”
A Ucol spokesperson said there would be a final decision on its “change process” on Wednesday, July 16.
“We’ve got to work out exactly how that will be delivered.”
Tripe said Whanganui had a strong, niche manufacturing sector.
“What can we do in that space? And how can we make sure there is a pipeline of talent into that particular industry?
“Design and technology cover a broad area. It is something all of New Zealand needs, not just our community.”
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.