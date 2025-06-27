The Backhouse Trust has had a lease agreement with Ucol since 2022. Photo / NZME
Tenants at Whanganui innovation hub The Backhouse may be staying put, despite the building’s owner telling them to pack up and leave within days.
In an email to some occupants on June 24, Universal College of Learning (Ucol) operations lead Jasmine Groves said Ucol was taking possession of thebuilding at 5pm on Monday, June 30, and it must be vacated by that time.
To ensure the handover process ran smoothly, all chattels, signage and other tenant property had to be removed, “and make good any damage”, the email said.
Ucol owns the building, but has had a lease agreement with The Backhouse Trust since 2022.
Tenants at The Backhouse include Thrive Whanganui, the Whanganui District Education Training Trust (WDETT), Te Manu Atatū - Whanganui Māori Business Network, Te Kaahui o Rauru, Surge Consulting, and Lamp Studios.
When asked by the Chronicle why Ucol was repossessing the building and what was planned for it, a spokesperson said it was “unable to provide further comment at this time as this is a commercial matter”.
The Chronicle reported in April that Ucol was proposing cuts to staff and courses in a bid to save $7.1 million and be financially viable as a standalone institution after the disestablishment of Te Pūkenga.
Tripe said the council was working on a replacement for Ucol/Te Pūkenga, currently called the Whanganui School of Design & Technology, and he received a letter of encouragement from Vocational Education Minister Penny Simmonds this week.
“This new entity would have local control and governance,” he said.
“We would utilise the campus, and Ucol could be one of the academic providers, but they would not lead this particular model.
“Whanganui has become a virtual operation from Palmerston North, and that doesn’t work for us.”
The Backhouse building was officially opened by Ucol in 2008 as the Henry D Bennett Centre.
Mair said Bennett had been a senior kaumātua and leader within Whanganui iwi and hapū.
“He would find it intolerable, in regard to how we’ve been treated.
“The majority of tenants in there are from our local iwi as well.
“We are trying our best to get on top of this and support them, after the rather callous way Ucol has dealt with this.”
