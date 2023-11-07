Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui innovation hub The Backhouse ‘in a state of limbo’ following end of funding

Mike Tweed
By
5 mins to read
The Backhouse building is owned by UCOL Te Pūkenga. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Backhouse building is owned by UCOL Te Pūkenga. Photo / Bevan Conley

A lack of funding and the redundancy of its chief executive position has left innovation hub The Backhouse in a precarious position.

The hub is housed in the building on the corner of Taupō Quay

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle