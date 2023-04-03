Voyager 2022 media awards
National Party candidate for Whanganui Carl Bates starts petition demanding a greater local voice in UCOL’s future

Mike Tweed
By
5 mins to read
UCOL in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

National Party candidate for Whanganui, Carl Bates, says his party would roll back the centralisation of UCOL into Te Pūkenga if it is elected to Government.

Bates has started a petition demanding more local control

