Grant helps Whanganui Collegiate School install rugby bunkers to combat challenging weather

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

At the presentation of the bunkers are (from left) Collegiate director of rugby Tafai Ioasa, Rugby Supporters Club secretary Sarah Gibbs, Collegiate 1st XV captain Johnathan Solomona, NZCT regional adviser Danny Jonas and Rugby Supporters Club chairman Blair Ross.

Rugby teams playing at Whanganui Collegiate School will benefit from the installation of two player bunkers.

The bunkers, situated on the sideline of the school’s No 1 field, took a year to finalise and install but have already paid dividends for players.

NZ Community Trust (NZCT), one of New Zealand’s

