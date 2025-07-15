At the presentation of the bunkers are (from left) Collegiate director of rugby Tafai Ioasa, Rugby Supporters Club secretary Sarah Gibbs, Collegiate 1st XV captain Johnathan Solomona, NZCT regional adviser Danny Jonas and Rugby Supporters Club chairman Blair Ross.

Rugby teams playing at Whanganui Collegiate School will benefit from the installation of two player bunkers.

The bunkers, situated on the sideline of the school’s No 1 field, took a year to finalise and install but have already paid dividends for players.

NZ Community Trust (NZCT), one of New Zealand’s largest gaming trusts, contributed $12,000 in grant funds towards the two bunkers, which cost $18,500.

The remaining $6500 was covered by the Whanganui Collegiate School Rugby Supporters Club, which consists of parents and supporters of the school’s rugby programme.

The bunkers were made by Daytech Sports Equipment in Masterton.