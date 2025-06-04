“This has not been done.”

The council’s options for the site are to do nothing; refurbish the buildings for future council use; demolish them and retain the site for future council use; secure a sale and purchase agreement with a private developer; or lease the site long-term to a private developer.

At a council meeting on May 20, chief executive David Langford said demolition was estimated to cost $1.255 million and it was likely required to attract a long-term lessee to the site.

Refurbishment was estimated at $12m, with earthquake strengthening (to get it to 34% of the New Building Standard) costing $8m to $10m, asbestos removal $1.055m, and refitting the building for alternative use at a minimum of $3m.

At the meeting, council commercial manager Wayne McKoy said an asbestos removal company had visited the site and given “reasonably accurate estimates” for the job.

Langford said the earthquake strengthening estimate was made by the council’s project management team.

“It’s there to give you an indication of the order of magnitude of cost, it’s not a quote to set a budget on,” he said.

Speaking to the Chronicle, trust co-chairwoman and Whanganui Deputy Mayor Helen Craig said the refurbishment estimates seemed very high and she had asked for verification of them.

“By law, we have 30 years to get it to 34%,” she said.

“It’s perfectly legal to occupy that building.

“The asbestos is also manageable and, if you’re not demolishing, it can be dealt with quite simply.”

The original school buildings at 125 Grey St, built in 1927, have Class C heritage status under the Whanganui District Plan.

There is one party interested in the site, a Whanganui health provider that wants to develop a medical centre and community hub.

Craig said the property had never been marketed.

“How do we know what other users are out there?” she said.

“I have no problem with [the health provider] but you don’t just demolish a building because it doesn’t suit one group.”

Ewing said the trust believed the risks and costs of the building had been overstated by the council and could be mitigated if the site was “retained as is”.

“The council must ensure sufficient time, consultation and effort is spent exploring possibilities before a commitment is made to demolish,” she said.

The trust will have a petition to save the buildings at the Whanganui River Markets on June 7 and 14, from 8am to 1pm.

