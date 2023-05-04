Whanganui iwi leader Geoffrey Hipango (right) lifted a kākahu from the Te Ōranganui mauri. Photo / Te Kakenga Kawiti-Bishara

The new premises for Whanganui health, community and social service provider Te Ōranganui have been officially opened with a dawn ceremony.

Whānau, kaimahi, trustees and the wider community gathered at the foot of the Terrace Building on the corner of Watt and Wicksteed Sts in early-morning drizzle on Thursday.

A ceremonial blessing was held outside the building, with Whanganui rangatira reciting ruruku and karakia accompanied by karanga, as people walked around its perimeter.

Te Ōranganui Board chairwoman Sharlene Tapa-Mosen told the audience “today is significant because we’re starting a new journey from here onwards”.

“I looked around the room this morning and felt a sense of emotion as I saw faces, young and old, who have either contributed to Te Ōranganui or have been part of us, whatever their contribution,” Tapa-Mosen said.

The iwi-governed organisation was established in 1993 to improve access and service delivery of health services to Māori in the Whanganui district.

Over time, the roles and functions of the organisation grew and it now delivers a wide range of health and social services to all people throughout Whanganui and neighbouring regions.

“This building will house Te Ōranganui and its broadening services for the next four years,” Tapa-Mosen said.

Mauri stones of Matahiwi. Photo / Te Kakenga Kawiti-Bishara

Kōhatu mauri (stones) were re-unveiled at the new site, in a corner in the outside balcony. The stones were found at the time of a previous relocation of Te Ōranganui, from Drews Ave to Campbell St near Rangahaua Marae.

Whanganui iwi leader Ned Tapa explained the history behind the five stones to the audience.

“Myself, Reneti Tapa, Quentin Wallace, Ngahina Gardiner and my moko Kanui and Tristan Smith were sent up to Matahiwi to find a kōhatu,” Tapa said.

“We found one, the largest one, stood up; it has an indentation on the top where rain pools. The water would then flow down the front through a crack in the stone, representing the awa tupua [Whanganui River] with the maunga at the head of the stone.

“Furthermore, the remaining four stones to the side of the large stone represent the tāngata - the people.”

The second-largest stone towards the rear represented the tūpuna (ancestors) and the smaller three represented all whānau who connected to the organisation, Tapa said.

Kai and speeches went on until the sun rose. Photo / Te Kakenga Kawiti-Bishara

Te Ōranganui Kaihautū Te Taituarā senior service manager Elijah Pue facilitated most of the morning’s formalities on behalf of Te Ōranganui Mātaiwhetū chief executive Wheturangi Walsh-Tapiata.

“What we saw this morning when we walked the four corners of our new whare was that we reinstated our four pou [pillars], values of which our kaimahi live, walk and stand by at Te Ōranganui every day,” Pue said.

“Tika, pono, kōtahitanga and whanaungatanga are what we stand for as kaimahi of our people and communities.”

The mauri unveiling and flag raising was the “stake-in-the-ground moment” for Te Ōranganui, Pue said.

“This is a statement that Te Ōranganui is here and ready to serve whoever walks through our doors.”

The building is the former site of the Ministry Of Māori Affairs and Ministry Of Social Development. Photo / Te Kakenga Kawiti-Bishara

The building, Terrace “Criss-Cross” House, was designed by the architectural division of the former Ministry of Works and was opened in 1979.

It has also housed Ministry of Māori Affairs offices and Ministry of Social Development and was known as the Whanganui Departmental building.

Victoria Dental director and dentist Hadleigh Reid, formerly a Whanganui District councillor, collated a team in 2020 to purchase the building and spoke on behalf of the Terrace House owners.

“A few years ago I got a few people together to plan a purchase of the building under the name Terrace House Development Limited.”

There was initially a plan to develop apartments but they identified a greater cause.

“I saw that there was also a need for large, safe commercial spaces here in Whanganui,” Reid said.

“I hope that this building will safely serve Te Ōranganui well and that the work and service to the community provided will be fruitful.”

A breakfast was provided by kaimahi of Te Ōranganui and waiata Māori and more speeches were shared throughout the morning.

Te Ōranganui Main Campus location is at 133 Wicksteed St, Whanganui. Opening hours are Monday to Friday 8.30am–5pm.