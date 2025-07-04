Yesterday When I Was Young tells stories from her time in the music industry and about her personal life, including her “naughty cat”, accompanied by photographs.

“I’ve had an amazing time so there’s quite a few funny stories in there so hopefully the readers will get an insight into New Zealand music but also have a jolly good laugh along the way,” Lynch said.

Suzanne Lynch's book 'Yesterday When I Was Young' details stories of her music career, including her time in the duo The Chicks alongside her sister Judy Donaldson.

The book was not initially intended to be publicly released but to be a memoir for her family.

“The thing that inspired me was my grandchildren,” she said.

“They used to say that their granny had sparkly dresses in the wardrobe and that’s all they knew really, they didn’t realise what I did for a living.

“It was during Covid and I was sitting there one day and I thought I’m going to write down my history for the kids and their children, so I just started writing.

“It was very therapeutic, I found, so I just kept on writing and suddenly it turned into a book.”

Lynch was also inspired to release the book because of an experience she had while performing with Cat Stevens which made her realise her career journey after 1970 was not well-known, a story that is outlined in the book.

“When [Cat Stevens] was here the first time, he flew me down to Christchurch and invited me up to sing a song with him, Oh Very Young, which I recorded with him in London. He introduced me as someone he’d known for a long time and said ‘here she is, Suzanne Lynch’ and there was almost deadly silence in the room,” she said.

“We looked at each other and thought good grief, what’s happening here, but then the cameras came on and showed my face and you could visibly see people sit forward, sit back, and start clapping their hands.

“It was then I realised no one in New Zealand really knew what I’d been doing for the last 60 years.”

Lynch was able to transfer her story into a book with the help of broadcaster, author and literary mentor Karyn Hay who helped with fact checking and the “mammoth job” of adding more than 200 pictures.

Hay will accompany Lynch to the Lit Whanganui Booklovers Festival, where they will have a conversation about Lynch’s career and book.

“We’re very excited about it,” Lynch said.

“This is a new thing for me and I’m just excited to share my story really.”

This year marks her 60th year in show business, and she shows no signs of slowing down.

The Lady Killers are (from left) Suzanne Lynch, Tina Cross and Jackie Clarke with guitarist Andy Lynch.

Lynch is “still busy” performing as part of trio The Lady Killers with Tina Cross and Jackie Clarke, with entertainment company Operatunity and with Shane & The ShaZam Band.

“I just love to sing and to entertain people. I think everybody needs a purpose and this is mine, it keeps me young,” she said.

Suzanne Lynch in conversation with Karyn Hay will take place on Sunday, September 20, from 4pm-5pm at the Whanganui Musicians Club.

Yesterday When I Was Young will be released in October.

Lit Whanganui Booklovers Festival is on September 19-21. The line-up includes two major prizewinners from this year’s Ockham New Zealand Book Awards, Ngāhuia Te Awekōtuku and Damien Wilkins.

The other seven acclaimed authors who will appear at the event will be announced on July 11.

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.