“The thing that inspired me was my grandchildren,” she said.
“They used to say that their granny had sparkly dresses in the wardrobe and that’s all they knew really, they didn’t realise what I did for a living.
“It was during Covid and I was sitting there one day and I thought I’m going to write down my history for the kids and their children, so I just started writing.
“It was very therapeutic, I found, so I just kept on writing and suddenly it turned into a book.”
Lynch was also inspired to release the book because of an experience she had while performing with Cat Stevens which made her realise her career journey after 1970 was not well-known, a story that is outlined in the book.
“When [Cat Stevens] was here the first time, he flew me down to Christchurch and invited me up to sing a song with him, Oh Very Young, which I recorded with him in London. He introduced me as someone he’d known for a long time and said ‘here she is, Suzanne Lynch’ and there was almost deadly silence in the room,” she said.
“We looked at each other and thought good grief, what’s happening here, but then the cameras came on and showed my face and you could visibly see people sit forward, sit back, and start clapping their hands.
“It was then I realised no one in New Zealand really knew what I’d been doing for the last 60 years.”