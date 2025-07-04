Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

New Zealand music star Suzanne Lynch to talk new book at Whanganui Literary Festival

Olivia Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

New Zealand musician Suzanne Lynch is heading to Whanganui's Literary Festival ahead of the release of her book 'Yesterday When I Was Young'.

New Zealand musician Suzanne Lynch is heading to Whanganui's Literary Festival ahead of the release of her book 'Yesterday When I Was Young'.

New Zealand Music Hall of Fame singer Suzanne Lynch will speak at the Lit Whanganui Booklovers Festival ahead of the release of her book Yesterday When I Was Young.

Lynch began her career as one half of the 1960s duo The Chicks alongside her sister Judy Donaldson.

In the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle