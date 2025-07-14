Council staff recommend leasing the site to Te Oranganui, but it needs to sign the lease before the buildings are taken down.

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe told the Chronicle he had not decided which way to vote at Tuesday’s council meeting but Te Oranganui presented a compelling case.

“We’ve got a site earning minimal income for ratepayers so we need to do something,” he said.

“Te Oranganui are about wellbeing and promoting good health and, if you look at that whole precinct with the Splash Centre, Jubilee Stadium, Springvale Stadium and the park, that’s what it’s all about.”

A report from council strategy and policy manager David Gurney said the recommendation included officers working with Te Oranganui, the Whanganui Regional Heritage Trust and interested community members to ensure any development at the site recognised its heritage value “in a meaningful way”.

The main buildings, owned by the council, were constructed in 1927 and have Class C heritage status.

Deconstruction would cost the council an estimated $1.255m but the report said that would come from its endowment fund, “avoiding the need for new borrowing or rate increases”.

Gurney’s report said the officers’ recommendation would result in a net benefit to the council of $109,000 a year.

The heritage trust presented the council with a petition calling for the buildings’ retention, with co-chairwoman and Whanganui Deputy Mayor Helen Craig saying the refurbishment estimates seemed very high.

Tripe said the buildings were a landmark and people identified with them.

“The concept of deconstruction, as opposed to demolition, is something being considered as perhaps the best way to go forward.”

Councillors will vote on the recommendation at a meeting on July 15.

