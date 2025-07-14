Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Whanganui District Council staff recommend deconstructing buildings at former St George’s School site

Mike Tweed
By
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

The main buildings at the site have Class C heritage status. Photo / Mike Tweed

The main buildings at the site have Class C heritage status. Photo / Mike Tweed

Whanganui District Council officers are backing the deconstruction of buildings at the former St George’s School and leasing the property long term, but elected members will decide.

The site at 125 Grey St has been largely unused for several years, with the council running a public survey on what to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save