After the survey opened on May 27, Whanganui Heritage Trust launched a petition to help save the 98-year-old buildings and health provider Te Oranganui revealed its aspirations to create a wellness hub on the site.

Te Oranganui chief executive Wheturangi Walsh-Tapiata said the organisation wanted a permanent site and had been in discussions with the council about the Grey St property since the middle of last year.

Walsh-Tapiata said Te Oranganui could have its offices in place by the end of 2027.

“When we initially went to the council, they indicated to us that we would have a decision last year, then earlier this year,” she said.

“We want a decision, because we are already in the process of design and project management.”

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe thanked the survey respondents for sharing their views.

“Whanganui’s identity is built around the awa, arts and creative and heritage and it’s important we think carefully about this, alongside a compelling case from health organisation Te Oranganui to use the site,” he said.

“The council has to weigh up a lot of factors – heritage, cost, future use and health and safety.

“The survey results will help guide our decision.”

Of the 821 respondents, 51% supported deconstructing the buildings and leasing the site to a private developer.

The option of retaining and refurbishing the buildings, which could cost up to $12 million, was supported by 22%.

The council said many of these respondents saw the buildings as historically important and suggested new uses such as a hotel, gallery or community hub.

Whanganui Heritage Trustees Denis McGowan, Mary-Ann Ewing, Vicki Humphreys, Margaret Samuels and Bruce Dickson say the buildings at the former St George’s School campus can be saved. Photo / Mike Tweed

Of the other respondents, 11% wanted to sell the land outright to a private developer and 10% had other ideas for the use of the site, such as public gardens, co-working spaces or mixed-use precincts.

Deconstructing the buildings but keeping the site in council ownership for future use was supported by 4% of respondents.

Only 1.5% said the council should do nothing.

Council’s chief strategy officer Sarah O’Hagan said the buildings held strong memories for many people and the small percentage of 1.5% voting to do nothing highlighted the interest in the site’s future.

That was “a clear message that the community wants action”, she said.

The Whanganui Heritage Trust presented its petition on June 26, urging the council not to demolish the buildings and to explore all other options.

Tripe said all feedback would be considered when the council decided on the site’s future at a council meeting on July 15.