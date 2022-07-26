Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui experts share advice to mark Netsafety Week

5 minutes to read
Pride Whanganui trustee Christina Emery. Photo / Bevan Conley

Pride Whanganui trustee Christina Emery. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed
By
Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Educating everyone in the community on how to stay safe online is the aim of this year's Netsafety Week.

Netsafe chief executive Brent Carey said its research showed an increase of more than 25 per

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.