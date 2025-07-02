Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Pātea Taranaki seabed mining: Waitangi Tribunal registers claim for urgent hearing into fast-track approval

RNZ
2 mins to read

The South Taranaki Coast where Trans-Tasman Resources is seeking consent to mine the seabed. Photo / NZME

The South Taranaki Coast where Trans-Tasman Resources is seeking consent to mine the seabed. Photo / NZME

By Te Manu Korihi of RNZ

The Waitangi Tribunal is considering a claim filed by south Taranaki iwi Ngāti Ruanui concerning a Trans-Tasman Resources (TTR) shallow-seabed mining project approved under the Fast Track Approvals Act 2024.

Ngāti Ruanui has lodged an application for an urgent hearing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle