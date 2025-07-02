The South Taranaki Coast where Trans-Tasman Resources is seeking consent to mine the seabed. Photo / NZME

By Te Manu Korihi of RNZ

The Waitangi Tribunal is considering a claim filed by south Taranaki iwi Ngāti Ruanui concerning a Trans-Tasman Resources (TTR) shallow-seabed mining project approved under the Fast Track Approvals Act 2024.

Ngāti Ruanui has lodged an application for an urgent hearing asking the tribunal to investigate alleged breaches of the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi in the fast-track approvals process.

The tribunal says the claim has been added to the register but a hearing has not yet been granted and is still being considered.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui Trust Kaiwhakahāere Rachel Arnott said the legislation excluded iwi and hapū from meaningful engagement when it mattered most.