Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's address to the LGNZ conference acknowledged the impacts of fast-paced reforms on local government. Photo / Supplied

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern's address to the LGNZ conference acknowledged the impacts of fast-paced reforms on local government.

Liz Wylie

liz.wylie@whanganuichronicle.co.nz

Local Government New Zealand's Te Wā Heke Mai Conference in Palmerston North provided inspiration and network opportunities for the Whanganui representatives who attended this week.

Mayor Hamish McDouall, chief executive David Langford, and councillors Josh Chandulal-Mackay and James Barron joined around 600 delegates from local bodies around the country for the three-day conference, held at the Central Energy Trust Arena.

McDouall said keynote speaker Melissa Clark-Reynolds had particularly inspired him.

"She is a futurist and digital strategist who spoke about how a crisis can create opportunities and how we can become more adaptive to face our biggest challenges, especially climate change," McDouall said.

"There were also some great speeches from members of YEM [Young Elected Members] that made me feel really excited about the future of local government. That's not to say we should throw out all the wisdom and experience that 'Gold Carders' offer but we need younger voices as well."

McDouall said meeting with local body representatives from around the country had provided the chance to become immersed in the 'world of local government' for a short time and talk about all the challenges and triumphs faced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"There were a number of representatives from non-government agencies at the conference and I was really pleased to meet some people from the Problem Gambling Foundation, who said they appreciated our council's sinking lid policy on pokie machine numbers," McDouall said.

"When you hear from people who measure the effects, that the policy has made a difference, it's very affirming."

Chandulal-Mackay said it had been good to hear Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern acknowledge local communities were facing challenging times, along with the country and the world, in her address to the conference.

"She acknowledged the pace of change affecting local government with multiple reform programmes and the Three Waters in particular," Chandulal-Mackay said.

As a member of the YEM committee, Chandulal-Mackay said he enjoyed meeting with the other younger councillors, who are aged from 18 to 40.

"I have also enjoyed [talking] to a number of councillors from around the country and I had a really good conversation with a Whangārei councillor about submitting to the Water Services Entities Bill," he said.

"I know that some people in Whanganui think the council should withdraw from LGNZ but it is a body that helps us to properly understand our responsibilities as a local authority. With all the reforms and changes we are facing we really need to be part of that body."