Whanganui Chronicle

Rangitīkei District Council recognised for Tutaenui Reserve restoration

5 minutes to read
Rangitikei District Council's support of the Tutaenui Reserve Restoration Project has earned it a place among the finalists in the LGNZ Excellence Awards. Photo / Supplied

Emma Bernard
By
Emma Bernard

Multimedia journalist

The restoration of Marton's Tutaenui Reserve has earned Rangitīkei District Council a place in the 2022 LGNZ Excellence Awards finals.

The restoration was the result of around 700 hours of voluntary work to convert the

