Whanganui bike riders will be taking to Rangitikei roads for Rotary Marton's Pedal 4 Pleasure. Photo / Supplied

Cyclists in the Whanganui region will be taking to the roads around Rangitīkei for Marton's Pedal 4 Pleasure.

This Sunday's event is run by Rotary Marton and publicity officer Alan Ramsey is relieved that it will be one of the first events in the region to take place under the new reduced Covid-19 restrictions.

"We had to divide it into three sections so we wouldn't have over 100 people gathering, we can run it as one event now," Ramsey said.

The event is open to riders of all ages and skill levels, with three courses to choose from of varying difficulty.

The Tutaenui Gentle Pace, starting at 11am, is the shortest course at 22km and is aimed towards families or those looking for a gentle ride with a refreshment stop halfway and the final part of the course being entirely downhill.

The Marton Challenger, starting at 10am, is 42km and is ideal for riders looking to challenge themselves, but not wanting to slog it out over too long of a distance.

Finally, the Rangitīkei Gold, starting at 8am, is 82km and is for more experienced riders looking for a serious challenge.

The event has been running for the past few years and Ramsey said the event has been made to cater to everyone, with e-bike riders also able to take part.

Funds raised from the event will go towards Rotary Marton helping to support local youth and wellbeing initiatives.

Anyone interested in taking part in this event can register online at www.pedal4pleasure.nz. Entries will also be open on the day until 30 minutes before start time.