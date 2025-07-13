Tripe said councillors would consider four viable options at a meeting on Tuesday.

“Importantly, Whanganui is in the enviable position of having all options on the table because we have invested well in our water infrastructure and have strong future investment.”

Three of the water service delivery options were shared with the community during public engagement earlier this year. They are a standalone Whanganui District Council-owned council-controlled organisation (CCO); a larger multi-council CCO involving as many councils as possible; and an in-house business unit (status quo).

A three-council model formed by Ruapehu, Rangitīkei and Whanganui councils was no longer viable following Rangitīkei’s decision to join Horowhenua and Palmerston North.

However, the council would consider a fourth option: a Ruapehu and Whanganui CCO model.

Tripe said following community consultation in March, councillors and staff had continued discussions with all neighbouring councils.

“The good news is that we are fortunate so many partners want to work with us, allowing us to have multiple credible options to choose from, each with real benefits.

“What’s most important to our council is choosing the path that delivers for our community now and into the future.”

Potential partners had agreed that any water services delivery model should be based on a non-harmonised (local) pricing approach.

“We heard loud and clear that our community wants us to consider local pricing, and we are pleased our neighbours are on the same page,” Tripe said.

Local pricing would see residents within each district charged on the same basis as currently, while sharing savings. Customers would pay costs that relate only to the delivery of services in their district.

Tripe said deferring the decision to July had allowed more time to appraise each proposed model from the perspective of Te Awa Tupua legislation and values.

“Ultimately, we are putting the health and wellbeing of the community and our awa over and above what could be the best outcome for the council or the final entity – whatever structure that may take.”

Last month, Tripe told Local Democracy Reporting each of the four options had its merits.

He said the council’s general direction at that time was the Ruapehu-Whanganui partnership, but that was not set in stone.

The council expected to meet the Government’s requirement for a plan by early September, Tripe said.

If Whanganui’s preferred option is approved by central Government, implementation will begin later this year. If a new water services CCO is selected as the preferred option, it could be established by mid-2026 and fully operational by mid-2027.

On Wednesday, Ruapehu District councillors voted down a mayoral motion to join Rangitīkei, Horowhenua and Palmerston North in a multi-council water services body in favour of a two-council CCO with Whanganui.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.