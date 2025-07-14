“We were thrilled to be contributing to the conversation around human-first AI [artificial intelligence] on the world stage,” Lightband said.

“It was a huge milestone, not just for me personally, but also for our small, ambitious community I represent.

“It continued the thread of Whanganui showing the world what human-first, community-led AI can look like in action.”

Her presentation showcased three pioneering initiatives designed to ensure no one gets left behind in developing AI skills: AI BizHub, WriteFund Collective and Lisa’s AI Café.

AI Bizhub helps individuals explore AI for personal and business growth, WriteFund Collective helps non-profit organisations use AI to connect with the right funding and Lisa’s AI Café is a hands-on, community-based learning experience that changes how AI education is delivered.

Lightband said her presentation was met with “overwhelming praise” from fellow delegates.

She is now calling on regional leaders, councils and economic development agencies to support AI inclusion at the local level.

Partners are invited to host or sponsor AI cafés or support community-led projects using the people-first AI model.

“The world is watching how we respond to AI. The question isn’t whether it will change things – it already has,“ Lightband said.

“The question is, ‘will we empower our communities to thrive with it?’”

AI café sessions and workshops can be booked for July to September.

Lightband is open to collaborations, educational and speaking opportunities, as well as partnership conversations with organisations and educators.