River City to the City of Love: Whanganui AI initiative presented in Paris

AI BizHub founders Stephen Lee (front left) and Lisa Lightband (back left), pictured with fellow WriteFund Collective directors Tanya Harnett (back right) and Sonja Davenport Petersen, were invited to the Unesco Creative Cities conference in Paris in June. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

Whanganui-based artificial intelligence service AI Bizhub has captured international attention.

AI BizHub founders Lisa Lightband and Stephen Lee were invited to the Unesco Creative Cities Network annual conference in Paris on June 23-24.

The conference aims to promote co-operation between cities that recognise creativity and cultural industries as drivers for sustainable urban development.

Lightband was due to be in London at the time so she worked with Emma Bugden from economic development agency Whanganui & Partners to accept the honour.

Personal circumstances meant she had to deliver remotely via a pre-prepared video as part of a global panel, Human-Centred AI and the Future of Culture.