One of the collective’s directors, Lisa Lightband, said the success of the first phase gave them confidence to launch phase two.

“We have already successfully trialled our service with a number of organisations in Whanganui, and we believe it is time to open it up to others in the region so that they too can benefit,” Lightband said.

Another director, Stephen Lee, said it was important for an AI-assisted service to be as simple and easily explained as possible, coupled with the human touch.

“A human with whom you can get in touch, talk to and laugh with.

“The current economic climate is hurting a lot of non-profits. We believe we provide the answer to many struggling with finding the time or expertise to access grant funding, and then managing it in such a way so as to increase their chances of continued funding in the future,” Lee said.

Lee and Lightband are part of a five-person board of directors with Tanya Harnett, Sonja Davenport Petersen and Rachel Hoskin.

“Together we bring expertise in grant funding, AI and IT, strategy and local knowledge of our community,” Lee said.

The service operates on a success-based fee structure, ensuring that not-for-profits can access support without upfront costs.

Lee said it was important for WriteFund Collective to adopt a different approach to services in larger cities to appeal to Whanganui and other rural areas.

“The big centres are well catered for and operate differently; it is often the smaller places like the Whanganuis of this world that get forgotten about,” he said.

Writefund Collective is one of two start-ups that emerged from the launch of the AI-Biz Hub at last year’s Whanganui Techweek.

“We set up the AI-Biz Hub as an incubator for entrepreneurs and local businesses to learn about AI tools that could help them use AI to help start or improve their business,” Lee said.

“We felt that we needed something that suited smaller places like Whanganui, and we didn’t want anyone left behind due to ‘AI ignorance’ in Whanganui.”

Six months later, the AI-Biz Hub created two new businesses and has made a difference to one other.

“One of the biggest impacts of the Hub has actually been the breaking of social isolation that comes from working on your own, and the burst in creativity that comes from working as part of a group that meets on a regular basis.”

Lee and Lightband will share more about the AI Biz Hub at noon on May 19 at Techweek.

Whanganui Techweek 2025

Techweek 2025’s theme is “tech that’s good for the world”, focusing on how innovation drives sustainability, exports and the future of work in New Zealand.

A wide range of events are happening on May 19-25, such as drop-in sessions, expert panels, flight simulator experience, quiz night and more.

Whanganui Tech Network Charitable Trust chairman Alan Nixon encouraged people to get involved.

“Whether you’re starting a business, exploring AI or just curious, Techweek25 in Whanganui offers something for everyone. It celebrates the energy and innovation already alive in our region.”

All public events are free to attend but registration is encouraged because of limited spaces.

Register and find out more by searching Whanganui Techweek 2025 on Humanitix.com.