Attending the Local Government New Zealand annual conference in Palmerston North was "a total no-brainer", councillors were told. Photo / Bevan Conley

A debate over the cost of sending the Whanganui Mayor and two councillors to Local Government New Zealand's annual conference sparked a spat over whether the council should consider quitting the representative body altogether.

Whanganui District Council is to lodge a protest with Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) about the cost of its conference, and councillors have been told if they want to discuss withdrawing from LGNZ they will have to bring a formal paper.

Mayor Hamish McDouall, who is the vice-president of LGNZ, said he and councillors James Barron and Josh Chandulal-Mackay were lined up to attend next month's three-day national conference.

As it was in nearby Palmerston North, they would drive back to Whanganui each night, saving on the usual flight and accommodation costs. He suggested a fourth councillor could therefore attend.

But the registration fee of $1500 per person drew a shocked response.

Councillors Kate Joblin, Helen Craig and Jenny Duncan labelled the cost, including the $750 day rate, "ridiculous".

Craig, who attended last year's conference in Blenheim, called for a letter of protest to LGNZ.

"They have to make it more cost effective or open it up to watch whole thing by zoom for a nominal fee," Craig said.

Councillor Alan Taylor asked if the delegation should reconsider taking accommodation so they could attend evening networking events.

"It's going to be a pretty important conference given Three Waters and the future of local government, and it's critical that our attendees get as much out of it as possible."

McDouall said the delegation could attend networking events without staying overnight.

Councillor Philippa Baker-Hogan asked why there was no presentation of costs and questioned the value of attending.

"I mean, the Minister of Local Government is speaking for 15 minutes. Really? With all the stuff that's going on, that's the level of respect she gives to the local government sector?"

Baker-Hogan then asked the Mayor when the council would discuss withdrawing from LGNZ altogether.

"We have had numerous emails from members of our community ... asking us to consider withdrawing from LGNZ. When are we looking to address that discussion?"

"I'm not intending to address that in any way," McDouall replied. "If you want to bring a paper to council, we can discuss it. I'm not going to. I mean, are you kidding?"

McDouall said he had a conflict of interest and would not vote on the matter, and Deputy Mayor Jenny Duncan could chair the item once a motion was on the table. He left chambers after the motion was put.

Baker-Hogan said she had asked repeatedly for written information on costs.

"Why have we not got a paper that's got the costs of this for transparency and accountability ... clarity around cost ... and what staff [will attend]?" Baker-Hogan said.

"Can we not have a verbal update on what we're actually approving here (if we approve it), who else is going, where does the budget sit?"

Duncan said it was normal for the council to send the Mayor and two councillors to the annual conference, but as there were no flights or accommodation required this year it was reasonable to consider sending a third councillor.

Whether the chief executive and staff would attend was not the council's decision to make, she said.

Chief executive David Langford said he would attend each of the three days along with one member of the executive leadership team, but only for the main part of each day.

"I'm certainly not planning on taking part in any of the social activities, and I will be driving to and from the conference without any accommodation," Langford said.

"Clearly there is some value to the organisation in understanding what is going on in the wider local government sector and hearing the Ministers speak."

He would report back to the executive team and elected members with an overview of the conference, he said.

Duncan said it was also normal practice for attending councillors to report back.

She said chief financial officer Mike Fermor had confirmed that attending the conference was a budgeted item.

Craig said it was key for the council to attend.

"This is what we do," Craig said.

"There's a lot of value in that conference. Whether people think we should be part of LGNZ because of Three Waters, that's a totally different issue.

"This is about connecting and keeping up to date with all the massive changes. We've probably never been at such a critical time with the review by central government of local government, Three Waters, RMA, and goodness knows whatever else.

"What I am hugely disappointed with is the cost, because every one of us should have the opportunity to go to somewhere like Palmy."

Baker-Hogan said she would vote against attending because no written costings were provided and she was not convinced of its value.

"There's no decision-making that happens at that conference," Baker-Hogan said.

"I am really quite sick of asking for papers that have costs and that should be put forward probably at [the] strategy and finance [committee meeting] showing what budget it is coming out of. It just isn't happening.

"Sometimes you've just got to make a stand - apart from whether I believe we have value from LGNZ and how LGNZ acted in regard to Three Waters."

Councillor Hadleigh Reid said: "It's a total no-brainer. They're not even taking accommodation. You need to learn stuff, you need to be with it, let's just get on with it."

Joblin said there was no lack of accountability or transparency.

"It is a budgeted item. To suggest the council should not go would be cutting off our nose to spite our face just because we didn't like the way LGNZ might have dealt with Three Waters."

The council approved McDouall, Barron and Chandulal-Mackay attending the conference. Councillors Rob Vinsen and Baker-Hogan opposed, and Barron and Chandulal-Mackay abstained.

When the Mayor returned to chambers, Vinsen asked what format would be required to bring a paper to discuss withdrawing from LGNZ.

"It would need to have justifications and suggest a resolution. Looking forward to it," McDouall said.

