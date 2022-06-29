Rangitīkei District Council chief executive Peter Beggs says the organisation has made "significant areas of operational improvement". Photo / Bevan Conley

Rangitīkei District Council's chief executive is disappointed with the organisation's static performance rating in a local government assessment programme.

The council received a BB rating - the same as its previous result - in Local Government New Zealand's independent CouncilMARK programme which assesses how councils are performing and is designed to support councils to improve the service and value they provide. Ratings range from the lowest of C to AAA and councils also receive a commentary in an assessment report.

"Receiving the same rating as our previous assessment of BB is disappointing given the effort undertaken by staff and the noted significant areas of operational improvement," chief executive Peter Beggs said in a statement.

"The assessment, however, provides us with excellent feedback to continue our improvement initiatives, many of which are already under way.

"I am delighted to be working collaboratively with the mayor and elected members on an 'all of council' approach to improvement and continue to build on the successes that were highlighted in the report."

The council's last CouncilMARK assessment was in 2019/20. In a statement, Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) said in spite of growth pressures, the council had retained its BB rating and improved its operations in several key areas, with standouts being development of its strategic vision backed by policies and plans as well as building a strong values-led workplace culture.

LGNZ president Stuart Crosby said the council had recognised the population of the district was growing, and planning was under way to ensure critical infrastructure delivered desired service levels.

"The council has embarked on an ambitious programme of work to both re-establish and deliver on what is a compelling vision for this rural and geographically large district," Crosby said.

"The executive leadership team is well-regarded by staff and stakeholders alike and debt is low, which provides headroom to fund infrastructure renewals and capital projects.

"Likewise, the Mayor [Andy Watson] is highly regarded by stakeholders as he is visible and accessible. He's an ally of business and has also been pivotal to building the council's mature and effective relationship with Māori."

The report said a strong values-led culture and healthy workplace was emerging, championed by the chief executive and executive leadership team.

"The result will be clearer boundaries between governance and management, which is essential to the effective and efficient operations of council."

The report noted the council had recognised the work needed to strengthen its risk management framework and building a more integrated framework to improve resilience, enhance decision-making quality and resource allocation.