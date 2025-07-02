Thomas and Jeannie Duncan gifted Otiwhiti Station and the Duncan family home on Durie Hill to found the Duncan Trust which operated the Duncan Polio Hospital.

The Duncan Hospital on Durie Hill treated polio from the 1950s to 1970s.

“There are still people in Whanganui today who were treated for polio at the Duncan Hospital,” Ewing said.

“Last year we thought if we don’t do something about this fence, it’s going to be wrecked by vandals or dilapidated in the grass.”

Signage has been added to the fence to provide context of its significance.

“It’s symbolic of the huge contribution that the Duncan family have given to Whanganui in lots of ways,” Ewing said.

Progress Castlecliff chair James Barron said the extended Duncan family’s contributions went beyond the hospital, including being an early settler family and founding what is now Treadwell Gordon, and William (Bill) McAlpine Duncan’s significant donations to projects in Whanganui, including the Duncan Pavilion and Sarjeant Gallery.

Barron estimated the total money donated by Bill Duncan would today be between $100 million and $200m, “likely making him Whanganui’s greatest single benefactor”.

The family is also related by marriage to arguably Whanganui’s most infamous mayor, Charles Mackay.

“In many ways, the Duncan family has imprinted itself on Whanganui,” Ewing said.

“[The Duncan Fence is] a tangible reminder of everything the Duncan family has done for Whanganui.”

The community is invited to gather with members of the Sir Thomas and Lady Duncan Trust, Whanganui Rotary and the Whanganui Regional Heritage Trust on Saturday, July 5, at 11am at the fence.

The restored fence will be formally dedicated by kaumātua and Mayor Andrew Tripe before people are invited to move to the Duncan Pavilion for an informal, BYO lunch hosted by Progress Castlecliff.

From there, activities for the afternoon include rides on Castlecliff’s Nikau Junction Railway and an exclusive tour of the Whanganui War Memorial Centre and Sarjeant Gallery archives, although this is limited to a total of 20 people and priority will be given to attendees from the Duncan family.

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.