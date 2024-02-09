Voyager 2023 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Memories of Duncan ‘home’ on Whanganui’s Durie Hill and the fight against polio

Liz Wylie
By
9 mins to read
Jeannette Aldridge at Duncan Hospital in Whanganui with Olympic gold medallist Jesse Owens.

Visitors to Whanganui’s Durie Hill might be puzzled by the row of weathered fence posts that stands next to the WWI memorial tower there.

The posts once supported the white picket fence and

