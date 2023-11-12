Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Hunterville farming family continues legacy of support for polio survivors

Liz Wylie
By
4 mins to read
Sir Thomas and Lady Duncan Trust members celebrate the long service of Paul Duncan (centre) with Jeannie Warnock, Jude Duncan, Geoff Duncan, Joe Duncan, Koo Duncan, Angelina Greer and Angus Duncan. Photo / Bevan Conley

Sir Thomas and Lady Duncan Trust members celebrate the long service of Paul Duncan (centre) with Jeannie Warnock, Jude Duncan, Geoff Duncan, Joe Duncan, Koo Duncan, Angelina Greer and Angus Duncan. Photo / Bevan Conley

For six decades, Paul Duncan has sat on the board of a trust providing vital health services and research. He speaks to Liz Wylie as he prepares to hand the responsibility over to the next

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle