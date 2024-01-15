Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Duncan Pavilion at Whanganui’s Castlecliff Beach should be preserved and maintained, custodian says

Mike Tweed
By
5 mins to read
The Duncan Pavilion (foreground) next to the Wanganui Surf Lifesaving Service building. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Duncan Pavilion (foreground) next to the Wanganui Surf Lifesaving Service building. Photo / Bevan Conley

Options for the future of Whanganui’s Duncan Pavilion have been laid out, with demolition one of several suggested by the district council.

A report from council delivery manager Tania Henare said getting rid of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle