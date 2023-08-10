The Wanganui Surf Lifeguard Service says its base at Castlecliff Beach is at the end of its serviceable life and a new operations centre and tower is needed. Photo / Moana Ellis

A new lifeguard rescue centre and tower with public facilities will be built at Castlecliff Beach if the Wanganui Surf Lifeguard Service can raise between $5 million and $7m.

The Surf Lifeguard Service has asked Whanganui District Council to back the community initiative as a key stakeholder and include the three-year build in its next Long Term Plan.

Building sub-committee member Duncan Sinclair told the council’s aspirations and projects committee the existing operations centre and clubrooms at the beach end of Rangiora St in Castlecliff had come to the end of its serviceable life after 67 years.

A new operations centre and tower were needed to provide a base for Castlecliff and Kai Iwi beach patrols, and search and rescue operations.

The new facility was also needed for junior and youth beach education programmes, water safety training, competitive lifesaving sport training and community education programmes.

Sinclair, who is a parent of one of the lifeguards, said the new building could provide community meeting spaces and public bathrooms if adequate funding was found.

The cost of the build was estimated in 2019 to be between $5m and $7m, depending on the scope, but Sinclair said the rise in construction and other costs since 2019 could change that.

He said one of the main benefits of a new rescue centre would be to make Whanganui a more desirable place to visit.

“When you go to a place and it’s looking clean and well-presented, it gives a good impression of Whanganui, and [with Castlecliff being] Whanganui’s main beach, it’s a significant building in that area.”

The new facility would also help provide a safe environment for recreation, offer a base for community participation and encourage engagement with the environment.

“It’s a very family-orientated association – it’s built on that history. It strengthens networks and supports in the community. The love and enjoyment we get out of [engaging with the environment] encourages us to take care of our environment.

“The club also generates jobs, saves lives, reduces health care burden and increases mental health and wellbeing.”

The Whanganui club received funding from Surf Lifesaving New Zealand for a feasibility plan and further funding opportunities had been identified. The preferred site is directly in front of the existing building.

“We are at the beginning stages of developing the design brief. Design work will follow on from that.”

The surf club asked the council to contribute to the development process and funding to help “realise the full potential” the project could bring to the wider community, in particular through incorporating public meeting space and facilities in the new building.

The club asked the council to commit to operational funding and for approval to occupy its preferred site or other suitable ones.

The council provides nearly $100,000 in annual funding to the surf club through a community contract.

“We really appreciate that support and we couldn’t provide the service without that. The commitment to ongoing support is a significant definer of the viability of the project and of the club,” Sinclair said.

“Within the next two to five years, a commitment to capital support for the build project [in the Long Term Plan] would be appreciated.”

Treasurer Matthew Newell told the aspirations and projects committee it was not feasible to refurbish the existing building.

He said the club had grown substantially in the past five years, with financial membership probably doubling.

The junior surf programme had expanded and beach use had increased significantly since a quiet period during the Covid-19 lockdowns. A survey two years ago of people using the beach between surf lifeguard flags showed an increase of more than 11,000 people over 60 days, and last year’s survey showed another increase of almost 8000 people between the flags.

Newell said before costings and design could be finalised the club needed a decision from the council on how it would contribute.

Committee chairman Rob Vinsen said the proposal would be taken into the 2024-2034 Long Term Plan process.

* Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.