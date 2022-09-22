The North Mole redevelopment has not yet had any effect on the surf break. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Castlecliff community group is anxiously awaiting the "world-class" surf break that will come with the completion of the South Mole rebuild.

Whanganui Boardriders, comprised of North Mole users and run by local surfers, is more than 50 years old.

Group spokesman Matt Edmonds said the Whanganui Boardriders were over the moon with how Te Pūwaha was going. Te Pūwaha​ is the project revitalising Whanganui's port and surrounding areas, including the North and South moles, both popular areas for surfers.

"If you respect the environment, it respects you back. And with the love that's gone into the rebuild, the environment has responded brilliantly," he said.

Edmonds said the surfers in the group watched what was going on.

"Where the awa hits the ocean, there are waves and we surf them. So we're very in tune with anything that happens up the river because it affects the surf.

"Te Pūwaha has had no effect on the surf so far but when the South Mole is finished, the waves will come back."

He said when the South Mole was first built in the early 1900s, the structure would push the river water across to the north side, providing a world-class surf break.

"But we haven't had that for years."

Edmonds said the last of the existing structures fell to bits about five years ago.

"We can surf there from time to time but the swell has to be huge. But it's nothing like it should be.

"When the Tanea Groyne re-establishes we'll be back to a really great surf break."

The Tanea Groyne, a low barrier extending 50 metres into the river from the base of the South Mole, is being re-established as part of Te Pūwaha.

"I surfed it at its best when I was younger but that was when the awa was being used like a sewer. It was pretty s***.

"Now we have the awa getting beautiful again and the need to bring back these structures."

Matt Edmonds says when the Tanea Groyne re-establishes, the great surf break will be back. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Boardriders president Rhys John said the group couldn't wait to see the project finished.



"People are keen to learn to surf, and if we all work together this could be a cool little surfing town," John said.

"But I can't stress enough that this is not a swimming beach and never should be."

He said this was because of rips, rocks and the many fishing lines.

"All in all, the group cannot wait to see Whanganui benefiting from this project."

Edmonds said although the redevelopment of the North Mole had not had any impact on surf so far, it still had many positive outcomes.

"You can feel the area has come alive with positivity," he said.

"We've now seen so many of our older crew make the mission to the tip of the mole, which was unachievable before the upgrade."

He said previously it was not easy to walk down the centre of the mole, but now people in wheelchairs and with walking frames could make the journey.

"We're very happy the way that it's gone. Morgan St has come to life."

Horizons Regional Council leads the work to strengthen and repair the deteriorating North and South moles.

Catchment operations group manager Jon Roygard said the feedback from local recreational users had so far been overwhelmingly positive.

"The local community want this work to be done and have been patient while recreational access has been limited during the work programme," Roygard said.

"These repairs are essential to enable an operational port, as they define the river mouth and ensure a navigable depth is maintained for vessels, while also protecting port and critical city infrastructure from flooding and erosion.

"In addition, we can already see how the improvements so far have created a safer, more user-friendly recreational asset for the Whanganui community.

"As we come into the summer season we are seeing plenty of fishing rods down at the mole on an almost daily basis, which has been fantastic."

Roygard said it was Horizons' understanding that the reinstatement of the Tanea Groyne would recreate the river mouth surf break that once existed.