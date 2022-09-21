Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Tea store Kaputī sets up shop in historic Whanganui building

Emma Bernard
By
3 mins to read
Kaputī owner Whitney Nicholls-Potts has moved her tea shop into the former Whanganui Chronicle building. Photo / Bevan Conley

Kaputī owner Whitney Nicholls-Potts has moved her tea shop into the former Whanganui Chronicle building. Photo / Bevan Conley

A former Whanganui market stall holder is back in town and has set up shop in a historic building.

Whitney Nicholls-Potts is the founder of Kaputī, a small business selling locally blended teas and infusions

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.