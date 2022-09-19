The University of Canterbury Rowing Club will look to defend their title in Whanganui this week, as the city hosts the Aon New Zealand University Rowing Championships. Photo / Supplied.

The University of Canterbury Rowing Club will look to defend their title in Whanganui this week, as the city hosts the Aon New Zealand University Rowing Championships. Photo / Supplied.

Over 200 rowers from New Zealand universities will take to the water in Whanganui later this week, as the city hosts the AON New Zealand Universities Regatta.

The regatta is coming back to Whanganui after a seven-year absence, with it last being held in the city in 2015.

Aramoho Rowing Club secretary, Grader Howells, said it was the first significant local rowing regatta to be held for almost two years.

Howells said the regatta was originally scheduled to take place in April this year, before being postponed due to Covid-19.

He said the postponement caused some scepticism towards interest in the event, as it will now take place later in the academic year.

But these concerns proved unfounded as a total of 204 rowers and coxswains have entered the regatta, including at least six athletes who have represented New Zealand at the Under 23 level.

Among those competitors will be local rowers Grace Hogan of the mixed quad, Phoebe Collier of the champion women's eight, and Nathan Luff of the champion men's eight, who are all scheduled to compete for the Canterbury team.

The Canterbury men's eight, which includes Luff, are the current holders of the prestigious Hebberly Shield, which has been contested for at the regatta since 1928

Howells said a large group of local volunteers had been working with Rowing New Zealand and the NZ Universities Rowing Association to ensure local facilities were upgraded to a high standard and were attending to the considerable administrative details necessary.

Racing at the regatta will start on the Aramoho Rowing Club course from 3.30pm on Friday, September 23, and continue from 8am on Saturday, with the final event scheduled to start at 4.20pm.