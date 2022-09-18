MetService are forecasting scattered rain for the week across the Whanganui region. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui region can expect the coming week to be full of scattered rain, but the rain will not be as heavy as it is expected to be in more northern parts of the country.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said a front of rain was expected to arrive over the country on Monday morning, but Whanganui was expected to be spared from the worst of it.

"The heaviest falls look like they're in the northern half of the North Island, so whilst Whanganui will see some rain, it's probably not as bad as some other places in the North Island," he said.

MetService was forecasting scattered rain to develop on Monday morning, and it is expected the showers will persist for the rest of the week, but not to get too heavy.

He said the reason the rain wasn't expected to worsen was due to the direction of the winds at the start of the week.

"The wind flow ahead of this front is quite a northerly wind flow, and Whanganui has a bit of sheltering in that direction, so the rain shouldn't be too heavy - whereas, other places exposed to the north, it'll be a lot more persistent and heavier."

Those northerly winds were expected to turn around into southerlies on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures were forecasted as 19C on Monday, and a high for the week of 20C on Tuesday, before dropping to 18C on Wednesday, and 17C on Thursday and Friday as the winds change.