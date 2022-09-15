Matt Calvert (centre, purple shirt) says the club has had to take the delay on the chin. Photo / Karen Hughes

GJ Gardner Whanganui Athletic begins its quest for Central League promotion on Saturday afternoon.

The club was set to play home-and-away games against Stop Out Sports Club for a spot in football's Central League earlier this month, but plans were thwarted by a New Zealand Football Disciplinary Committee dispute in Wellington.

Island Bay United AFC then entered the picture as an opponent.

Athletic coach/captain Matt Calvert said it was now confirmed the club would be playing Stop Out at Wembley Park this Saturday.

"We've had a good five weeks of waiting around after the season finished," Calvert said.

"At the end of the day, it is what it is and we have to take it on the chin and use it as a motivator."

Athletic hasn't played in the Central League for 30 years.

It last challenged for promotion in 2014, losing both games to Stop Out.

The club is unbeaten this season, carrying a 12-win-two-draw record to the Central Federation League title.

A lot of time had been put into studying Stop Out and formulating a plan, so he was glad the Lower Hutt club remained as opponents, Calvert said.

Two Athletic players wouldn't be available for the second leg of the playoffs due to overseas trips.

"I have to say, this [delay] has tested the players. It would test anyone in terms of their commitment, enthusiasm, and their competitiveness.

"We've asked them to hold on and they have.

"There have been good standards in training, even when we've had weeks where training pitches haven't been cut."

The club hadn't really had a voice in regard to the dispute, Calvert said.

"We do have a voice in our town and we have a voice within our group though.

"You can get upset with the governing bodies as much as you want but it won't be their fault if we don't get our shape right on the weekend or we don't get into our passing.

"That's on us."

Calvert said Athletic's support base had risen dramatically over the last couple of seasons and he hoped for a full house on the weekend.

"We are really hoping to have a vibrant and busy Wembley Park.

"People want to come and watch this team and support it.

"Hopefully we can give them something they enjoy watching. That's really important to me."

GJ Gardner Athletic play Stop Out Sports Club at Wembley Park at 2.45pm on Saturday.