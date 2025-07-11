But as time goes by, does the established dynamic continue to work for everyone? Or anyone? Is it sustainable?

Are tall people advantaged because they can be self-sufficient and have their pick of the apples, or are they disadvantaged because they must work and provide for short people?

Are short people advantaged because they don’t have to work and are provided for, or disadvantaged because they have no opportunity to be self-sufficient and secure their own choice of apples?

And what about those who can jump and get apples? Sure, they might have to exert a bit more effort and energy, but should they get their own apples?

Should they also get apples for others?

What if the apple supply becomes scarce? How might that influence power and resource dynamics?

What other factors have influence? If the selection is representative there are likely babies, children and elderly people, and people of varying health and ability.

Does it fall upon short people to support them? Or if men are generally taller, does it fall on women? Does it fall on short women? Is this work valued too?

What if people already lived on the island? Do the apples belong to them or to everyone?

How much does environment factor? What if everyone had been teleported to an island where the food supply was only accessible to short people? How would the dynamics change then?

Are our perspectives biased by our height? If so, who makes decisions?

We can’t choose the environment we are born into any more than we can choose the environment we are teleported into.

Success isn’t just about the decisions we make, but the choices we have available to us.

Choosing the best viable option isn’t always the same as having real choice.

Diversity and inclusion are about ensuring fairness to all. They work together to create an environment where everyone feels valued, respected and supported.

Diversity refers to the presence of different individuals or groups with unique characteristics, experiences and perspectives.

These include ethnic, gender, age, ability, cultural and socioeconomic variations.

Inclusion is about creating an environment where we all feel valued and respected, able to contribute and participate, supported and empowered, and free to be ourselves.

Inclusion involves breaking down barriers, addressing biases, creating opportunities for all and fostering a sense of belonging.

Social interventions are designed to improve the wellbeing of individuals, communities and society.

They include initiatives that empower communities, education and training, health and social services and support, and legislation and policy aimed at promoting social justice, equality and human rights.

Equality means treating everyone the same, with equal access to resources, opportunities and rights. It’s about fairness and sameness.

Equality is giving everyone the same-size ladder to reach the apples.

Inequities will still exist because some people might still not be able to reach, while others will reach previously out-of-reach apples.

Equity, on the other hand, is about fairness and justice. Equity recognises that different people have different needs, experiences and barriers.

It involves providing resources and support tailored to specific needs to achieve equal outcomes.

Equity is giving each person a ladder that’s the right size for them to reach the same height of apples as everyone else.

Diversity, equity and inclusion work together to create an environment where everyone can thrive. Diversity brings different perspectives and experiences, equity ensures fair access to resources and opportunities, and inclusion creates a culture where everyone feels valued and supported.

Equity doesn’t inherently inspire bias; however, unintended bias can arise when the concept is misunderstood or misapplied.

Misinterpretation can result in biased implementation, oversimplification, stereotyping, debates over deservingness, and data distortion.

To mitigate risks and promote fairness and justice it is essential to approach equity with contextual understanding, inclusive decision-making processes, and ongoing evaluation and feedback.

The goal is to balance individual and collective needs, making small adjustments rather than radical changes to promote stability (clear expectations and healthy boundaries balancing self-care and altruism), refinement and continuous improvement.

Incremental policy changes (continual tweaks) lead to more sustainable progress and help avoid unintended consequences like disruption, social division and inefficient use of resources.

Short- and long-term social, financial and environmental costs must be considered.

Extreme political shifts and policy changes impact mental health because of uncertainty, stress and anxiety.

Both far-left and far-right governments have positive and negative effects for different segments of the population, leading to polarisation, social division and conflict.

Vulnerable and disadvantaged populations are disproportionately impacted because of their reliance on social services and support.

Diversity, equity and inclusion are not new or radical concepts. Applying a diversity, equity and inclusion framework helps build communities where everyone can thrive.

Maintaining community cohesion, ensuring access to services and support, and promoting understanding, empathy, inclusion and respect for diversity can help us cope with stress and uncertainty, and reduce negative impacts on our mental health and wellbeing.

Acknowledging the impacts of inequities on individual and collective success enables us to work collaboratively towards creating more supportive, cohesive environments that ultimately use fewer resources and create better outcomes for everyone.

Shelley Loader is the manager of Community House Whanganui.