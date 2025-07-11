Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui Youth MP Taiko Edwards-Haruru delivers mental health speech in Parliament

Olivia Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Whanganui's Youth MP Taiko Edwards-Haruru (right) at the 2025 Youth Parliament event with Whanganui MP Carl Bates (left) and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

Whanganui's Youth MP Taiko Edwards-Haruru (right) at the 2025 Youth Parliament event with Whanganui MP Carl Bates (left) and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

Whanganui’s 2025 Youth MP Taiko Edwards-Haruru has had a busy few months, with his most recent achievement being attending Youth Parliament.

The Youth MP programme is a triennial event in which every MP selects someone aged 16 to 18, who gets the opportunity to connect with their MP, engage with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle