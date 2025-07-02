A new Whanganui District Council will be elected on October 11.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A new Whanganui District Council will be elected on October 11.

Nominations for this year’s local government elections open on Friday.

Three people have already declared their intention to run for the Whanganui mayoralty in the October 11 election – incumbent Andrew Tripe and sitting councillors Josh Chandulal-Mackay and rel="" title="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/whanganui-chronicle/news/whanganui-district-councillor-peter-oskam-announces-bid-for-mayoralty/2KMMULU4RVHSXPNBNNAARV23DQ/">Peter Oskam.

Whanganui will also elect a Māori ward for the first time with candidates needing to be enrolled on the Māori electoral roll.

Whanganui District Council democracy services manager Anna Palamountain said getting a spot on the ballot was easy.

“You don’t have to be an expert or have a certain background,” she said.