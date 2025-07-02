“Local government works best when people with all sorts of perspectives and life experiences get involved.
“If you think you’ve got what it takes to make a positive difference in our community, we’d love to hear from you.”
Nominations are due by August 1 and require a $200 deposit and nominations from two people enrolled in the district.
“If you’re not sure where to start, just give us a call. We can answer any questions and help guide you through the process,” Palamountain said.
Candidates can also provide a 150-word profile statement, a recent headshot photo and record a 90-second video introduction.
“Just remember, your photo needs to be a clear head and shoulders shot of you.”
All candidate information will be published on the council website so voters can get to know who is standing.
For more details, including nomination forms and key dates, visit whanganui.govt.nz/vote.