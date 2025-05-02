“Go ask the people. Do they really want a lap pool?” Oskam said.
“From the feedback I’ve had, they go there for a place to play in water, do manus and have a barbecue.”
His new website has a lengthy list of policies, ranging from establishing a permanent Toitū te Whānau advisory committee with representation in council’s decision-making, to creating a publicly available “transparency checklist” to show how projects are tracking and what is being delivered for the money spent.
The council’s annual plan for 2025/26 includes a $650,000 annual increase in debt repayments.
It houses the That Place mountain bike park and the Takahuri Trust, an environmental stewardship programme with 70,000 trees.
“I’m running [for mayor] because I care,” he said.
“For my whole life, I’ve looked at businesses, seen where the gaps are and joined them up.
“That’s where the success comes.”
