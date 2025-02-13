The public was given two options during last year’s long-term plan: close the pool or invest $2.1 million in a full upgrade.
There were 1466 responses, with 509 wanting it closed, 703 in favour of upgrading it and 127 wanting another option.
Langford said the council would call for volunteers and form a panel to debate and make a final recommendation on the future of the pool and outdoor swimming in the district.
Council officers would be available to provide information and answer questions, with payments to participants totalling $20,000 (40 members receiving $500 each).
“A lot of the case studies and people we’ve spoken to during our research have indicated that if you want them [assemblies] to be effective, one of the barriers you need to remove is socioeconomic,” Langford said.
“You want a good cross-section of the whole community so you don’t get the usual squeaky wheels dominating.
“They are already engaged in local government and they’ll probably be the first to put their hands up and say ‘Yes, we’d like to be involved'.”
Councillor Kate Joblin said forming the assembly was exciting.
“This is about democracy, this is about letting the silent majority have a say.
“I look forward to the wisdom of that 40 people and I’m sure they’ll deliver us very well-thought-through recommendations.”
The council has included $2 million for the 2025-26 financial year to implement the eventual decision on outdoor swimming.
Registration for the citizens assembly opens on Friday, Feb 21 via the council’s website and Facebook page.
