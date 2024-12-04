There were 10,368 admissions, with 8135 coming before January 31.

The future of the facility – which features a 33-metre outdoor pool, a learner pool and an open-air hydroslide – was a contentious subject in Whanganui District Council’s 10-year Long-Term Plan (LTP) for 2024-34.

Council officers recommend closing it, primarily due to the “ongoing costs to maintain an ageing facility”.

For the 2023 season, the pool took in revenue of $23,404 (January 9 to April 1), against a gross cost of $126,249.

After more than two hours of debate and two resolutions during LTP deliberations, elected members voted to keep it open for at least one more season with a maintenance and operational budget of $300,000.

An options report to provide a long-term plan for outdoor swimming in the district will be completed in time for council’s 2025/26 annual plan (due mid-next year) at a cost of $40,000.

Langford told the Chronicle work on the report was under way.

His statement said in response to safety concerns, the pool’s springboard had been replaced with two fixed diving blocks.

“These can be used for competitive swimming starts practice, as well as for general diving and bombing fun by kids and adults alike.” In September, council community and customer experience general manager Marianne Cavanagh revealed there had been “a general feeling of unease” amongst staff at the pool last year after intimidating behaviour, physical assaults on staff and vandalism.

Along with additional staff, more CCTV had been installed and the council was working with police on preventative approaches and assistance for this season, she said.

This summer’s hours are 11am-5pm Tuesday-Saturday from December 18.

