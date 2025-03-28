Engaging with those “who completely disagree with you” was key.
“A lot of people on the left/progressive side of politics are actually really bad at this,” he said.
“Let’s sit down, have a chat, see if we can get some kind of alignment on the fundamentals of what we believe and build it from there.”
Chandulal-Mackay said his nine years of experience at the council would set him in good stead.
“I understand what the governance process looks like and how to bring people into the tent, if you like, and involve them in it.
“At the same time, I know the complexities of the system and that you can’t promise the world.
“You’re one mayor working alongside 12 elected members. You have to bring them on side.”
Some of his plans for the next term include pursuing a Whanganui to Christchurch airline route, preserving the Whanganui East Pool, a civic leadership programme for young people, a new “Invest for Whanganui” Fund, and a lower Victoria Ave and riverfront upgrade.
Chandulal-Mackay said he was not a fan of “flip-floppy politics” because it created confusion and was inefficient for the council.
“Officers have to go away and do a whole lot of reworking of previously agreed decisions.
“I’ve got a stake in what Whanganui looks like then, and for those that come after me.
“This is about a new generation of leadership.”
He said he was likely to also stand as a councillor in September’s election.
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.