In 2023, Chandulal-Mackay voted in favour of introducing Māori wards for this year’s election.

“If we do this stuff now, it means we get more cohesion further down the track,” he said.

“People only want to participate in public life if they see themselves reflected in the systems that represent them.”

Engaging with those “who completely disagree with you” was key.

“A lot of people on the left/progressive side of politics are actually really bad at this,” he said.

“Let’s sit down, have a chat, see if we can get some kind of alignment on the fundamentals of what we believe and build it from there.”

Chandulal-Mackay said his nine years of experience at the council would set him in good stead.

“I understand what the governance process looks like and how to bring people into the tent, if you like, and involve them in it.

“At the same time, I know the complexities of the system and that you can’t promise the world.

“You’re one mayor working alongside 12 elected members. You have to bring them on side.”

Some of his plans for the next term include pursuing a Whanganui to Christchurch airline route, preserving the Whanganui East Pool, a civic leadership programme for young people, a new “Invest for Whanganui” Fund, and a lower Victoria Ave and riverfront upgrade.

Chandulal-Mackay said he was not a fan of “flip-floppy politics” because it created confusion and was inefficient for the council.

“Officers have to go away and do a whole lot of reworking of previously agreed decisions.

“That’s a ratepayer resource that could have been used somewhere else.”

Josh Chandulal-Mackay in 2016, the year he became a Whanganui District councillor at the age of 21. Photo / NZME

Tripe said Chandulal-Mackay told him about his plans to run for mayor soon after the 2022 election.

“I welcome his candidacy and I encourage others to put their hat in the ring, both for the mayoralty and council seats,” Tripe said.

“It’s important we have a range of people putting their hands up, especially those passionate about their community.”

Chandulal-Mackay said he had worked well with Tripe, who is in his first term.

“Just because you’re on opposite sides of the political spectrum, or you’re competitors, or you back different candidates, that’s no reason to not work well together,” he said.

“At the moment, I think politics right around the world is in dire straits in that respect.”

While he had consistent views, he was not afraid to adjust them if the evidence was compelling, Chandulal-Mackay said.

One example was a $55 million hotel project proposed by the council during last year’s annual plan.

It was scrapped after public consultation.

Originally, Chandulal-Mackay had been in favour of it.

“At the end of that process, I thought ‘Well, it’s a nice-to-have project and it would be good for economic development, but the public are not buying into it’,” he said.

“Given it was a nice-to-have, let’s just taihoa for now.

“I still support it as a concept but it comes down to priorities.”

He said past National and Labour governments had ignored the need for funding reform for councils.

“They insist we continue to rely on a wealth tax - rating on the capital value of a property - as our primary form of income.

“Then, there’s the fact that the Government collects GST on rates while not paying rates on Crown-owned properties.

“We need to continuously lobby on all this stuff, and that’s why it’s important we stay in LGNZ [Local Government New Zealand].”

Chandulal-Mackay said he would be 55 in 2050.

“I’ve got a stake in what Whanganui looks like then, and for those that come after me.

“This is about a new generation of leadership.”

He said he was likely to also stand as a councillor in September’s election.

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.