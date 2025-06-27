The plan includes finding non-rates revenue, improving council efficiency and increasing the ratepayer base.
“This doesn’t mean we do less, either,” he said.
“For the coming year, we have an 11% increase on our infrastructure spend, and 82% of our capital spend in our long-term plan [2024-34] is in infrastructure - roading, water, parks and reserves.
“It’s doing the basics. If you don’t do them, it comes back to bite you.”
Tripe said one of his focus areas was “funding for our future”.
“During this term, I’ve talked about having a Whanganui investment fund to offset future rates,” he said.
“We’ve got between $3 million and $4m of carbon credits, and I think that’s where the seed capital would come from.
“We can build that up so future generations will benefit.”
Establishing a Whanganui School of Design and Technology, working with Air Chathams to relocate its headquarters to Whanganui, and empowering community-led projects were other goals for the next three years.
“There is no doubt we are falling short of conferences, business and corporate visitors, and the international visitor sector full-stop,” Tripe said.
“The business case is only improving every day.”
Tripe said a decision on the future of the district’s water delivery was yet to be decided, with the options being going it alone, a three-council entity with Ruapehu and Rangitīkei, or a multi-council entity.
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.