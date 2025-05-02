Public submissions on Whanganui’s delivery of storm, waste and drinking water numbered 222, with more than 75% preferring the council retain an in-house business model - the status quo.
Other options were a multi-council controlled organisation (CCO) model (with Rangitīkei and Ruapehu), a single council CCO model, the status quo or a CCO featuring numerous councils in the Horizons region.
“It is now up to you, councillors. Put aside any personal preferences, support your ratepayers and vote as instructed by your community.”
According to the council’s consultation document, Whanganui’s water services user costs were similar for all models in the first few years of operation.
However, the three-council option became cheaper over time compared with going it alone.
“In all the models, water charges as a percentage of median household income remain at approximately 2.4%-2.6%.”
The document said any CCO model could borrow up to five times its revenue for water construction projects, with the status quo able to borrow only up to 2.8 times.
With the status quo, the 2.8 figure included borrowing for all council projects, not just water.
Whanganui resident Russell Bell said he supported the council’s preferred option, and the status quo could be seen as “not politically astute” by the Government, which wanted to reduce the number of authorities managing water services.
“Three district councils are coming together to form some kind of council-controlled organisation and I think that’s gone very well,” he said.
The consultation document said that, while the status quo was the riskiest option for the council’s balance sheet, it meant existing jobs could be retained in Whanganui, there would a be sole focus on the district, and the connection between water and other council services that had to comply with the Te Awa Tupua Act would be maintained.
Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe told the Chronicle the submissions and hearings showed there was “nervousness” about the costs of setting up a CCO and joining with Ruapehu and Rangitīkei in a harmonised model, meaning costs being shared equally.
At present, the preferred option involved harmonisation, but that was up for discussion.
“Another option is a non-harmonised model, where the cost of Three Waters infrastructure is ring-fenced within each council.
“The delivery model is regional or sub-regional, but the costs to do it are contained within each district.”
During the hearings, Tripe said water delivery was one of the biggest decisions the council would make for years.
