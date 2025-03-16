Whanganui Three Waters transition manager Kathryn Stewart told the council’s strategy and policy committee the Government was driving a tight timeline for delivery of a water services plan under its Local Water Done Well legislation.
Councils must submit their plans by September 3, with the Government confirming them from October.
“My message to the community is if you can, sit down and read this as soon as it comes out,” she said.
“I personally think this is one of the most important decisions with long-term impact that this community is facing.
“Time is going to go fast. We need to hear from you.”
The council has included three other options in the consultation – a new water services council-controlled organisation (CCO) 100% owned by the council, a multi-council CCO with as many councils in the Manawatū-Whanganui region as possible and an in-house business unit – the status quo.
A single council model would mean no significant changes to day-to-day operations but “less opportunity to attract skilled technical staff to specialist roles”, the consultation said.
Set-up costs would also be shared by the smallest number of users.
The preferred model would have “benefits of scale” such as cost efficiency and shared expertise but there could be less local influence due to more stakeholders involved in decision-making.
According to the consultation document, going with the three-council CCO model would cost Whanganui ratepayers an average of $2028 for water in 2025/6, compared with $1849 for a single-council CCO and $2091 for an in-house business model.
In 30 years, the three-council model would mean an average of $3811 per year, with the single council model at $4543 and the in-house business unit at $4279.
The council’s Long Term Plan includes a $35 million investment into water supply projects, such as adding ultraviolet disinfection to drinking water supplies and investigating a new water bore on the south side of the Whanganui River.
