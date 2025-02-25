According to the 2023 Census, the Rangitīkei District has 15,663 residents, with Ruapehu at 13,095 and Whanganui at 47,619.
A draft public consultation form will be presented to Ruapehu district councillors on February 26.
It says a three-council CCO is preferred as it has the lowest cost for ratepayers, an alignment with regional relationships and catchments, and the maximum financial capacity to meet drinking water and wastewater standards.
Two other options – a stand-alone business unit model and a Ruapehu-only CCO – will also be provided as a part of the consultation.
Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton said there seemed to be harmony at a recent meeting in Ohakune between councillors and officers from each district.
“The long-term sustainability of partnership with other councils cannot be underestimated,” he said.
Stewart said consultation documents for Whanganui would be brought to the council in early March.
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present, his focus is local government, primarily Whanganui District Council.