The council’s three waters transition manager Kathryn Stewart told councillors it would cost between $10 and $15 per connection every year for five years for a water delivery service covering the Horizons region – about 200,000 connections.
Work on a regional model is ongoing between the Whanganui, Ruapehu, Rangitīkei, Manawatū, Horowhenua and Tararua district councils and Palmerston North City Council, with the option of going it alone also being considered.
Stewart told the council’s strategy and policy committee the Whanganui council had been prudent with transition funding provided by the previous government and her work would be covered for the next 12 months.
Whanganui MP, National’s Carl Bates, said the government had a local government funding agency that would lend to councils at a low cost over a long period to support local Water Done Well implementation.
“This will enable councils to better manage debt and make essential investments in infrastructure without drastic rates hikes,” he said.
“There are requirements to access this lending via CCOs [council-controlled organisations] that must only be involved in the water activities.
“Our model provides councils with the flexibility and tools to meet their unique needs – we know that one size does not fit all.”
The Government has requested unallocated ‘Better Off’ funding – also provided by the previous Government – be transferred to water service delivery.
Whanganui received about $6 million from that fund and council chief executive David Langford said there was $400,000 that could go towards it.
However, that would not be enough to cover the cost of setting up a new entity, he said.
“It is a frustration that the reform is being driven by the Government but the costs are falling on the ratepayer,” Langford said.
“Our water infrastructure has been well looked after, our treatment plants are compliant with standards and we’ve got upgrades to make sure they keep pace with the increase in standards that’s coming.”
“But we’re being forced by the Government to make these changes and really, the Local Water Done Well policy is not that different from the previous Labour Government’s reforms, which nobody wanted either.
“If you’re going to instigate change then you really ought to be prepared to fund it.”
The council has five options – the current delivery model, a single council-owned Council Controlled Organisation (CCO), a CCO owned by several councils, a mixed council/consumer trust or a consumer trust.
Langford said he could not foresee any obvious set-up costs for going it alone - “we could continue doing what we’re doing”.
“Obviously, we would still have to comply with all the new standards and economic regulator requirements and there may be additional costs to that – but that is not a set-up cost.
The Whanganui council is running ‘Community Korero’ sessions on Local Water Done Well at the following locations:
Saturday, October 5; 1pm-3pm outside Castlecliff Library at 10 Rangiora Street.
Tuesday, October 8; 10am-12pm at the Davis Library at Pukenamu Queen’s Park.
Tuesday, October 22; 10am-12pm at the Hakeke Community Centre and Library at 69 Hakeke Street.
